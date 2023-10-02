Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.47). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11).

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $29.51 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $294.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 616,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $10,115,339.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,824,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,322,488.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

