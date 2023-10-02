SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.