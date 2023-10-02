Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ANY stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 228.58% and a negative net margin of 1,293.00%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

