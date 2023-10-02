State Street Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.38 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on State Street

State Street Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $66.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $197,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $22,094,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in State Street by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 38,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.