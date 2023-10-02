Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on STGYF. Desjardins assumed coverage on Stingray Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Stingray Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.
