StockNews.com Lowers SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

SMBK has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.86.

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 60,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 287.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

