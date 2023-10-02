Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,956 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 28.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $434.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

