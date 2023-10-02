Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,277 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $434.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $450.19 and its 200 day moving average is $380.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.