Summit Global Investments Makes New $244,000 Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Workiva Trading Up 0.7 %

WK opened at $101.34 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

