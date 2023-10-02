SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.07.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.
SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.
