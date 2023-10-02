SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $111,761,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,399,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,081,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Stories

