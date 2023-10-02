Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 18.33 on Monday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 12.49 and a 12-month high of SEK 21.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of SEK 1.73 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

See Also

