Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $196.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day moving average is $239.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

