Telsey Advisory Group Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of NKE opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

