Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of THC stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,041,000 after buying an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

