Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $96.10 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.07.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.93%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

