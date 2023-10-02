The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 8.8% in September

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,600 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Andersons Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.47. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Andersons will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $79,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 55,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $2,815,620.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,743.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne G. Rex sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $79,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,153 shares of company stock worth $6,892,300. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $49,704,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $25,592,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $12,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

