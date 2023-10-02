The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BK opened at $42.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $503,489,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after buying an additional 2,957,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.