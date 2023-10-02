The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

