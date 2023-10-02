The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $11,334,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,372,557 shares in the company, valued at $89,635,203.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $202,009.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $34.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.