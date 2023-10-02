The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TJX. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TJX opened at $88.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

