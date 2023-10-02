The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after buying an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after buying an additional 136,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

