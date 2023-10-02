Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.1 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $122.32 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

