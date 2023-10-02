Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $434.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

