Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Top Ships Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $139.20.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.