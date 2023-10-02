TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $71.79 on Monday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,413 shares of company stock worth $427,036. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.