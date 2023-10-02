Trimble Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trimble in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trimble’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Trimble Stock Up 2.8 %

TRMB stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $531,470 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.