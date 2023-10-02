UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) versus Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Critical Comparison

UBE (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UBE and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBE 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspirato has a consensus target price of $1.95, indicating a potential upside of 230.51%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than UBE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBE 3.73% 7.60% 3.66% Inspirato -10.13% N/A -2.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares UBE and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.6% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBE and Inspirato’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBE $5.84 billion 0.28 $218.05 million $1.10 7.11 Inspirato $345.53 million 0.22 -$24.06 million ($0.56) -1.05

UBE has higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

UBE has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBE beats Inspirato on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, products for polyurethane resins, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints. The company also provides contract manufacturing services for APIs and intermediates; aromatic SF5 compounds; FLUOLEAD, a novel nucleophilic fluorinating agent; and drug discovery and pipeline services. In addition, it offers cement products, ready mixed concrete, soil stabilizing cement, building materials, limestone, calcia and magnesia, specialty inorganic materials, and resource recycling, as well as imports and sells coal. Further, the company is involved in the supply of electric power. Additionally, it provides die-casting and injection molding machines, and extrusion presses; and UBE vertical mills, kilins, furnaces, dryers, water screening equipment, storage and transportation systems, bridges and steel structures, and steel billets and casting. The company also manufactures and sells nylon, plastic films, polypropylene molded products, fibers, fiber-reinforced plastics, electronic and information materials, magnesia clinker, quicklime, slaked lime, and cast iron; and offers coastal shipping, port transportation, containers, collection and transport of industrial waste, trading, and engineering services. In addition, it engages in the purchase, sale, and leasing of real estate properties. Ube Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

