Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,721 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

