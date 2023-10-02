United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

United Airlines stock opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

