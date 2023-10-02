Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%.
Uranium Energy Trading Down 8.0 %
Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.
Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy
In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UEC
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uranium Energy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.