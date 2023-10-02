Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

Insider Transactions at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,781,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 172.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,856 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

