Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Issues Earnings Results

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

VRB opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.63. Vanadiumcorp Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

