Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Issues Earnings Results

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance
VRB opened at C$0.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.63. Vanadiumcorp Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
