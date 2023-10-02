Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,648 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,452. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $130.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

