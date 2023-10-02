Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $202.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $147.64 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

