Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

