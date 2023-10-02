Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DENN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.47 on Monday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $470.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 100.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denny’s news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $397,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,512 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.