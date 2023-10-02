Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $128,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,858 shares of company stock worth $7,669,265 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

