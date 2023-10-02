Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH):

9/21/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $238.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $237.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $255.00 to $250.00.

9/15/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $257.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $201.05 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Laboratory Co of America Holdings alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co of America Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co of America Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.