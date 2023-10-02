Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Semtech (SMTC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) in the last few weeks:

9/14/2023 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

9/14/2023 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Semtech was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2023 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Semtech had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2023 – Semtech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Semtech was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Semtech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

