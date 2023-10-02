Welch Group LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.