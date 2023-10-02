Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adobe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $509.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.34 and a 200-day moving average of $456.44. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.85 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.