Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Semtech in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

Semtech Trading Down 1.1 %

Semtech stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Semtech has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Semtech by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

