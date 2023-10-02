Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Chemours Trading Up 0.9 %

Chemours stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Chemours has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -147.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

