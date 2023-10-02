Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

