Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.37. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

