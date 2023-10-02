Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

