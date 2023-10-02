Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 166.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

