Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,230,216 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

