Zacks Research Weighs in on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

