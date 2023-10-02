Zacks Research Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNC. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CNC opened at $68.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Centene by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.