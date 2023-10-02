Zacks Research Weighs in on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND opened at $59.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.54. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 38,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.